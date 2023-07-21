Coffee Time: What’s a baseball rodeo? Tune in and find out about Sunday’s game!

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Amanda Shade and Renee Bush from Project Carpe Diem and First Friday Fun Nights.

Shade and Bush stopped by to chat about the Lander Baseball Rodeo taking place this Sunday, July 23 in Lander City Park.

What the heck is a Baseball Rodeo?

Imagine Wyoming’s take on the Savannah Banana circus baseball games, but with rodeo clowns acting as officiators, and rodeo themed audience participation games on the field between innings.

The game will start at 7pm, and features local youth baseball players, however audience members of all ages are encouraged to bring their mitts and help their teams from the sidelines (an audience member catch means an out!)

Learn more about what to expect from Shade and Bush in the full Coffee Time interview below!





