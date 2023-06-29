Coffee Time: Tune in for details on the 2023 Lander Pig Roast, Courage to Change 5k

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Forest Parker, Cori Butler, and Bob and Janet Kaiser about the 2023 3rd Annual Lander Pig Roast, as well as the 2nd Annual Courage to Change 5k.

The pig roast will kick off on July 21st with the Lander round of the Wyoming Singer Songwriters Competition, and then continues on the 22nd with the official roast.

The 5k will be on the morning of the 22nd, and folks have until July 4 to register to guarantee a race shirt, but can still register even the morning of as long as they are aware they won’t get the shirt.

Click here to register/learn more about the 5k.

