    Coffee Time: Tune for details on FCSD #1’s ‘Frozen’ themed family literacy engagement night

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Matt Jacobson from Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

    Jacobson stopped by to talk about the Frozen themed family literacy engagement night, taking place tomorrow, December 18.

    The event is targeted for ages in grades Pre-K through 6th, and is fun for the whole family.

    Check out the Coffee Time interview and poster below for all the details!


