Coffee Time: Teton Therapy’s ‘All About You’ campaign highlights patient stories; tune in to hear Katie’s inspiring recovery

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Don Scott, a Riverton Clinic-based Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at Teton Therapy, and Katie Leister, one of Don’s patients who has overcome a number of health concerns to get where she is today.

Katie is featured in Teton Therapy’s “All About You” campaign, which highlights the patients who make Teton Therapy the amazing place it is. h/t Teton Therapy

Katie sought Occupational and Physical Therapy to combat the negative effects of being sick for years, and the ensuing liver and kidney transplant surgeries that she went through.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Katie and Don below to hear her entire story, and how Teton Therapy provided the personal touch her rehabilitation needed.





