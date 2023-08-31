Coffee Time: Sinks Canyon Sunnyside Trail Project to soon enter public comment phase; tune in for details

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Jessica Moore, the Park Superintendent for Sinks Canyon State Park, and Ami McAlpin, the Executive Director for the Lander Cycling Club.

Moore and McAlpin stopped by to discuss the Sunnyside Trail Project, which is about to move into the public comment phase.

The multi-use trail project was adopted into the Sinks Canyon Master Plan back in 2019, and is a collaboration between Sinks Canyon State Park, the Cycling Club, and Wyoming Game and Fish.

The trail is “designed as an intermediate non-motorized multi-use trail providing crucial access from the Rise up to the Climber’s parking area and the Sinks Canyon Campground,” the Sinks Canyon State Park website states.

“This approximately 2-mile natural surface trail is designed to maintain a 4% (beginner) grade and 36-inch width and parallel the highway to provide locals and visitors with safe, accessible travel between existing assets in the park.”

The public comment phase will open soon, so be sure to check the Sinks Canyon State Park website for updates and instructions on how to do so.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Moore and McAlpin below for more information, and to hear about how this trail will be used for adaptive recreation, as well other inclusivity efforts in Sinks Canyon State Park.

