    Coffee Time: Northern Arapaho musician Christian Wallowing Bull set to open Salt Lake concert for Chelsea Wolfe’s 2024 international tour

    Vince Tropea
    Christian Wallowing Bull poses with Mkenna and her painted horse for the Wallowing Bull music video shoot back in 2022. h/t Fiadh Vincent photo

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Northern Arapaho artist and local musician Christian Wallowing Bull.

    Wallowing Bull stopped by the station to share some big news, having just recently announced that he will be opening one of the concerts for nationally touring indie musician Chelsea Wolfe.

    The show will take place at The Depot venue in Salt Lake City on March 23, and you can buy tickets here.

    Check out the full Coffee Time with Wallowing Bull interview below to hear about the big announcement, and to get a teaser about some upcoming projects.

    (You can also stay up to date and listen to Christian’s music here.)


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

