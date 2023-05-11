Coffee Time: Mayor Richardson, Chief Peters talk Tuesday’s Council meeting, Lander happenings

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
KOVE studio. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea caught up with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters on Wednesday, who stopped by the station to talk about the very busy Tuesday City Council meeting.

In addition to Council meeting updates from Richardson, Chief Peters shared some good news about the rise in registered bikes thanks to getting the word out, and as always provided some safety reminders as we move into the warmer months.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Richardson and Chief Peters below!

