13 new business action items on Lander City Council agenda Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes a presentation from the city’s Energy and Environment Task Force regarding a grant program.

Two proclamations will be read Tuesday as well – one recognizing Kids To Parks Day on May 20 and another recognizing Elks National Youth Week, which was May 1-7.

13 action items

There are 13 new business action items on Tuesday’s agenda:

-Read the proposed fiscal year 2023-2024 budget into the record

-Authorize the mayor to sign a request for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for an agreement waiving receipt of $150,000 from fiscal years 2020 and 2023 for the Hunt Field Airport in Lander “so that those sums can be made available to the Fort Bridger Airport”

-Authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with John Deere for the purchase of about $321,500 in equipment for the Hunt Field Airport as previously approved, including a wheel loader, an airport plow, and a five-yard light material bucket

-Authorize the mayor to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and the City of Lander

-Award an approximately $118,000 bid to American Road Maintenance for a pavement maintenance project at Hunt Field Airport

-Approve the Wind River Visitors Council’s proposed budget and operating plan for fiscal year 2023-2024

-Authorize the mayor to sign an agreement amendment for the Popo Agie River Park Pathway project

-Authorize the mayor to sign an agreement amendment for the Baldwin Creek, South 9th Complete Street project

-Authorize the mayor to sign an addendum to the extension of the local golf course lease agreement

-Authorize the mayor to sign an approximately $9.5 million notice of award to High Country Construction for high pressure water system upgrades

-Authorize payment of bills and claims

-Authorize the mayor to sign the 2023 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan

-Authorize the mayor to sign an agreement between the city and an engineer for a Popo Agie River Park Pathway study not to exceed about $200,000

Redistricting, mill levy

The council will also consider two ordinances on third reading Tuesday – one redistricting the local election wards, and another determining the mill levy necessary to raise sufficient money to meet the city’s current expenses for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

An executive session regarding litigation will be held before adjournment.

Tuesday’ meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 819 5522 2108 Passcode: 564125).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.