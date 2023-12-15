Coffee Time: Mayor Richardson, Chief Peters provide Lander updates

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters.

Mayor Richardson talked about this week’s City Council meeting, as well as events in Lander this weekend, like the Wreaths Across America ceremony and the Pioneer Museum Old Fashioned Christmas.

Chief Peters shared some good holiday safety tips and also provided some amazing stats concerning the decreasing number of crash fatalities going from 2022 to 2023.

Tune in to the Coffee Time interview below for all the details!





