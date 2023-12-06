Coffee Time: Learn more about the Lander Wreaths Across America ceremony from one of the organizers

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Margie Rowel, one of the organizers for this year’s Wreaths Across America Lander ceremony.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Rowel as well as the most recent press release below for even more information about the event!





“We are thrilled to include Brigadier General E. Steven Alkire in the Wreaths Across America ceremony on December 16 at Lander’s Mount Hope Cemetery. It is an incredible honor that General Alkire has chosen to attend our ceremony,” explained Ella Riggs.

Directly following the ceremony, volunteers will spread throughout the cemetery and place a wreath on the headstones of all our heroes. This simple act of reverence ensures that those who protected our freedoms are remembered.

Lander’s Wreaths Across America is a home-grown tradition started in 2018 by Lander Valley High School graduate Taylor Romans. “Taylor’s hard work inspired us to keep this tradition alive. Every year we have more volunteers, wreath sponsors, and community interest,” explained Tara Berg. “It’s becoming a well-loved tradition.”

Joining us in our ceremony this year will be Brigadier General Alkire, Assistant to The Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard, the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard and members of the Wind River Composite Civil Air Patrol.

Having served for 37 years and currently serving on the governor-appointed Wyoming Veterans Commission and as the Adjutant for Don Stough Post 33, Ken Persson explains the uniqueness of this ceremony, “We spend a lot of time appreciating our veterans while they are serving and active in our communities. But this is a different way of honoring and remembering our veterans. Just like on Veterans Day, Lander is joined in the nationwide wave of commemoration that begins in Arlington Cemetery and runs across our country in over 4,000 communities.”

As Margie Rowel explains, “Veterans are the heart of our country. The sacrifices they and their families make cannot be measured. Wreaths Across America is one way that we can take time to appreciate these heroes and their sacrifices. I am honored to build upon Taylor’s work.”

In 1992 Wreaths Across America began as a simple gesture of gratitude when a Maine wreath company found a way to deliver extra inventory to Arlington National Cemetery and a cadre of Maine military families placed the wreaths. The mission is simple: Remember our fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach your children the value of freedom.

To honor our veterans, please attend the ceremony on December 16 at 10 a.m. and lay wreaths. Also, consider sponsoring wreaths. One wreath is $17; four wreaths are $60; ten wreaths are $150. Sponsoring a wreath is easy:

Go to www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org Choose: Sponsor a Specific Cemetery Type: WYMHCL Choose: Mount Hope Cemetery Lander, WY



Or, make a check payable to Wreaths of America and mail the check to Tara Berg at 6763

Highway 789, Lander, WY 820520.



For up-to-date information, visit Facebook Wreaths Across America – Mount Hope Cemetery Lander, Wyoming.

For up-to-date information, visit Facebook Wreaths Across America – Mount Hope Cemetery Lander, Wyoming.