More

    Coffee Time: LOR Foundation currently helping fund LMS math program, local market, adaptive shopping carts, much more

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Ami Vincent from the LOR Foundation.

    Vincent stopped by to talk about some of the awesome projects the LOR Foundation is currently a part of, including helping fund the Lander Middle School Math Counts program, the recently opened Meadowlark Market, and the upcoming Caroline’s Carts community celebration.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vincent below for all the details!

    Advertisement


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.