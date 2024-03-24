Coffee Time: LOR Foundation currently helping fund LMS math program, local market, adaptive shopping carts, much more

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Ami Vincent from the LOR Foundation.

Vincent stopped by to talk about some of the awesome projects the LOR Foundation is currently a part of, including helping fund the Lander Middle School Math Counts program, the recently opened Meadowlark Market, and the upcoming Caroline’s Carts community celebration.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vincent below for all the details!

