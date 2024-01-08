Coffee Time: Local doctor’s new book aims to help kids know ‘What Happens In Your Body When You Are Sick’

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Dr. Robert A. Campbell MD FAAPMR.

Dr. Campbell’s book ‘What Happens In Your Body When You Are Sick’ helps kids to understand what is happening inside their bodies in terms of the 10 of the most common childhood illnesses, with easy to understand concepts/pictures.

You can buy/listen to the book here, and physical copies will be available in the coming months.

To hear more about the book and how you can reach out to Dr. Campbell about obtaining future copies, check out the full Coffee Time interview below!





