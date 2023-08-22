Coffee Time: It’s time to get back to school, back to hunting, back to living a pain free life with Teton Therapy

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with physical therapist Jason West from the Teton Therapy Lander branch. h/t Teton Therapy

West stopped by to talk about Teton’s “Back To” campaign, which focuses on getting back to school, back to hunting, and back to living pain free.

You can hear the full Coffee Time interview with Jason below to learn more!

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.