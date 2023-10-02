Coffee Time: FCSD #1 to screen documentary film on ADHD ‘The Disruptors’ tonight

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Matt Jacobson from Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1.

Jacobson stopped by to talk about tonight’s screening of the documentary film ‘The Disruptors’, which takes an immersive look at Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The screening is free, starts at 5:30, and will take place in the Head Start wing of the old north elementary school located at 626 Washington.

The screening is a part of family engagement nights that will take place at the new Family Resource Center located at the address above.

To learn more about screening, the Center, and upcoming family engagement events, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Jacobson below!





