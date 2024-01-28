Coffee Time: Enjoy clean comedy and help Hudson make improvements to their baseball field and cemetery on February 3

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Maralyne Middour.

Middour stopped by to talk about the Winter Blues-busting Comedy Night taking place on Feb. 3 at the Lander Community Center, featuring clean comedy heavyweight Brent Reed.

This event is a community fundraiser presented by the Hudson Community Heroes, who are raising money for improvements to the cemetery and baseball field.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are just $15 (available at the door), with a mix & mingle and cash bar starting at 6:00 p.m. The comedy begins at 7:00 p.m.

Check out the full Coffee Time with Middour below for all the details!





