Hudson aims to improve cemetery; community meeting happening Wednesday

(Hudson, WY) – The Town of Hudson wants to improve the cemetery, and is seeking help from the community in the overall plan. They are holding a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Their current ideas include adding markers to designate blocks and sections, improving the map at the entrance, uploading photos and information to the Find a Grave website, updating the location information for all Veterans, and preparing for full participation in Wreaths Across America in December 2024.

For more information, please call/text: (307) 349-4914 or email: [email protected].

Advertisement