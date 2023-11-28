More

    Coffee Time: Annual parade, Christmas treats/cheer, Irish dancing and more in store for Light Up Lander 2023

    Vince Tropea
    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Mayor Monte Richardson and Anne Even from the City of Lander, and Lauren Flower from Lander Performing Arts.

    Richardson, Even and Flower stopped by to talk about the 2023 Light Up Lander parade partnership between the City and Lander Performing Arts and all of the fun that will be going on for this year’s event.

    In addition to the parade and an appearance from Santa himself, there will be free cocoa and cookies at the LVHS lobby to coincide with the Rhythm of the Dance (Irish dancers) Christmas Special at 7:30 p.m., and other treats from participating businesses.

    (Tickets are available here, or you can stop by the Lander Art Center on the following days/times to purchase physical tickets: November 29 @ 5-7pm, November 30 @ 5-7pm and December 1 @ 4-9pm.)

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview below for more info and all things Light Up Lander!


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

