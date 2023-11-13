WhatsHappening: Light Up Lander on December 2

(Lander, WY) – The Light Up Lander parade is taking place on Saturday, December 2, at 6 p.m. The route will be on Main Street from Fremont Toyota to 2nd Street.

Parade entry forms are available at City Hall, Lander Chamber of Commerce, or online at www.landerwyoming.org/forms (Light Up Lander). Entries are due Nov. 27.

Warm up after the parade with free cocoa and cookies at the LVHS lobby. Then, stay for the show. Lander Performing Arts is hosting Rhythm of the Dance – Christmas Special at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

For the latest updates on Light Up Lander, click here.