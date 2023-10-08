Coffee Time: Always wanted to try roller derby? Fremont County Roller Derby to hold beginner boot camps for month of October

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with sisters Stephanie Bales, Sara Walter and Amber Romsa (AKA SamVicious, Siren Sara-nade and Whip-uccino (spelling?)) from Fremont County Roller Derby.

The derby sisters stopped by to talk about beginner boot camps for different age groups that will be going on for the month of October; no experience or gear necessary.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Bales, Walter and Romsa below for details about the group, the community that comes with joining the derby crew, and the specifics about the boot camps (the bootcamp days/times are also in the featured image above).

