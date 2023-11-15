Coffee Time: 16-year-old Lander bull rider to represent Wyoming at NFR Junior World Championship in Vegas

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with 16-year-old bull rider Levi Vold.

Levi stopped by the station to chat about all things bull riding, and to announce that he has qualified for the 2023 Junior National Finals Rodeo (NFR) World Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. h/t Vold family h/t Vold family h/t Vold family h/t Vold family

After a stellar showing at a Junior Rocky Mountain Regional bull riding competition in Thermopolis that helped raise his standings, he then found out about the Red Bluff Roundup junior competition in California, where he qualified for the World Finals in Vegas.

The Finals for bull riding will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from December 7-16, and will be aired on the Cowboy Channel as well.

Levi is a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association along with the Rocky Mountain Region Championship Bull Riding group, and has recently been practicing with the Central Wyoming College (CWC) Rodeo Team to prepare for the competition.

Levi shared that his goal is to bring the Montana Silversmiths World Champion Gold Buckle to Wyoming, and added that he couldn’t do what he does with a support system of friends and family members, including: Gary and Carol Lynn Fink, Rob and Jane Brossman, Lance Balderston, Tom Rutledge, and his parents.

Levi also wanted to give a shout out to all of his sponsors:

JCA Companies – Cody WY

Overhead Door – Riverton

High Mountain Seasonings – Riverton

Maven Optics – Lander

Best of the West Arms – Cody

Hudson Baptist Church

State Farm Insurance – Justus Jacobs

Edward Jones – John P. Shade

Be sure to cheer Levi on in December, and until then check out the full Coffee Time interview below to hear from the young buck himself!





Be sure to cheer Levi on in December, and until then check out the full Coffee Time interview below to hear from the young buck himself!

