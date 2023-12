(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, variable cloudiness and some patchy fog are expected this morning.

Clouds will decrease from north to south through the afternoon.

High pressure builds in for the second half of the work week with dry and mild weather.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s and 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and lower 20’s. h/t NWSR