Clerk of District Court interviews, monthly update and more to come before the Commissioners Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 10, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 868 5646 6817 Passcode: 309773

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – CARLSON NO. 1 SUBDIVISION

9:30 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: TREATMENT COURT DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – DEPARTMENT UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – PERSONNEL

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT INTERVIEWS

10:30 A.M.: SHANNON HILYARD

11:00 A.M.: AMANDA SANCHEZ

11:30 A.M.: SUSAN SPRAGUE

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: