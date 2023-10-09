More

    Clerk of District Court interviews, monthly update and more to come before the Commissioners Tuesday

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    2023 Fremont County Commissioners (h/t fremontcountywy.org)

    (Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 10, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

    The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 868 5646 6817 Passcode: 309773

    Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

    Advertisement

    I. PRELIMINARY:

    9:00 A.M.:
    A. CALL TO ORDER
    B. QUORUM PRESENT
    C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
    D. OPENING PRAYER
    E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES
    G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS
    H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS
    I. SIGNATURE FILE
    J. PRIORITY MAIL

    II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

    9:15 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – CARLSON NO. 1 SUBDIVISION

    Advertisement

    9:30 A.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

    9:45 A.M.: TREATMENT COURT DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – DEPARTMENT UPDATE

    10:00 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – PERSONNEL

    Advertisement

    10:20 A.M.: BREAK

    CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT INTERVIEWS
    10:30 A.M.: SHANNON HILYARD
    11:00 A.M.: AMANDA SANCHEZ
    11:30 A.M.: SUSAN SPRAGUE

    12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

    Advertisement

    III. OLD BUSINESS:

    IV. NEW BUSINESS:
    A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS
    B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS
    C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

    V. ADJOURNMENT:

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.