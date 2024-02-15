City of Lander to Host Project Information Open House

The City of Lander is hosting a Project Information Open House on Wednesday, March 6, from 3-6 PM at the Lander Community and Convention Center. We invite the public to drop-in and learn about a variety of projects taking place in Lander. City Staff and project representatives will be available to answer questions and explain upcoming projects with a focus on flood mitigation, 1% street projects, water and sewer infrastructure, Table Mountain Living Community, Zoning Code Updates, 2024 Master Plan, and LIFT. Representatives will be able to answer project questions for the Police Department, Building Department, and Lander Volunteer Fire Department. If you are interested in becoming a member of the fire department, please plan to attend.

Representatives will also be available to talk about the Energy and Environment Task Force, Fremont County Emergency Management, Sinks Canyon State Park, LOR Foundation, and WRTA. There will not be a formal presentation during the open house but we encourage you to ask questions and talk one-on-one with various staff and project representatives. Informational materials will be on hand for the public to view.

For those unable to attend the scheduled event on March 6, alternative arrangements can be made by contacting City Hall at 332-2870 x113.

