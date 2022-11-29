Christmas Craft Festival this Saturday at St. Margaret’s

The annual Christmas Craft Festival will be held Saturday, December 3 at St. Margaret’s gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Margaret’s is located at North 7th East and East Park in Riverton.

Artists from all over Wyoming are featured at this fair and showcase top-quality merchandise. It truly is the best place in town to find special Christmas presents at a great price this weekend.

Aside from the great shopping, the fair offers a variety of holiday fun. Pictures with Santa are available. Door prizes will be given out each hour and free hot coffee will be brewing all day. There is no admission fee.

Advertisement

The Knights of Columbus will be offering concessions featuring their “Famous Chili” served with corn chips and cheese. Soft drinks will also be available.

For more information about the event, contact 307-540-8031.