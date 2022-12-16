Snow is in, school is out…enjoy the weekend in Fremont County

Well, we certainly don’t have to dream about a white Christmas when it’s a reality here in Wyoming! It’s the last weekend before Christmas…school is out, and there are all kinds of things to do in this “winter wonderland”. Ice rinks to skate on, sledding hills ready for carving out, lakes to ice fish on, holiday lights and displays to see, last-minute shopping to do…winter activities and recreation are in full swing!

There are still some wonderful fundraising events going on. Wyoming Army National Guard is collecting toys for their toy drive through December 18; stop by Fremont Local Foods for their Gingerbread Raffle with the drawing on December 19…check out County 10’s Holiday Happenings calendar, bundle up warm and tight, and most of all, drive slow and safe on your way to/from enjoying your weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday…

The Riverton Branch Library will be holding its last Book Sale of the year today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., then…step into Whoville tonight as they host a “Holiday Whobilation” from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. First, get your photo taken with Santa in the Children’s Theater, then make your way to “Whoville” to decorate a cookie, make gingerbread houses, and…it’s not too late to write that wish-list letter to Santa! The event ends with a book exchange. Call the library for more information, 307-856-3556 or visit their Facebook page.

Bar 10 in Riverton has been having a Cookie Decorating Contest this week. You’ll get $2 off a hot buttered rum if you come in and decorate a Christmas cookie! Voting for the Best Cookie will take place on Saturday night during their Ugly Christmas Sweater party.

On Saturday…

There will be Wreaths Across America ceremonies to remember and honor deceased veterans in both Lander and Riverton today. At Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, the ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m., and at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, volunteers can help lay wreaths at 9:00 a.m.; the ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m.

“Holiday who-be what-ee?” Have a Grinchmas at the Lander Children’s Museum today from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Do some “Grinch-y” science and crafts, make some ornaments, have some snacks, and get your photo taken with The Grinch! Click here for more information.

The public is invited to the Lander Pioneer Museum’s annual “Old-Time Christmas Open House” today from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Enjoy the decorations, some cookies and hot chocolate, kids’ crafts, and make an ornament to hang on the museum’s Christmas tree in the lobby for this year and years to come. 15% off everything in the gift store! Take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Randy Wise for details about this year’s festivities and the “Wind River Memories: Artists of the Lander Valley and Beyond” exhibit that celebrates Fremont County artists of the past.

Do you like having breakfast for dinner? Warm Valley Lodge in Dubois is hosting a “Flapjack Fundraiser” tonight from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Headwaters Arts & Conference Center. Pancakes, sausage, and eggs will be served up; it’s $12 for adults and $6 for children. Funds are being raised to purchase a passenger van so that Warm Valley residents can enjoy more off-site activities, so if you can’t make it, they’ll still accept donations. Make out your checks to Warm Valley Lodge, P.O. Box 183, Dubois, WY 82513.

Riverton, the competition is on! Sift through the trunks and mothballs, and break out those ugly Christmas sweaters for Bar 10’s annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party commencing tonight at 5:00 p.m. Homemade egg nog, hot buttered rum…don’t forget to vote for the Best Christmas Cookie…and you’ll be “rockin’ around the Christmas tree” to the tunes of the Blackthorns! Visit Bar 10’s Facebook page for info.

On Sunday…

Packin’ the Mail is having its last Cowboy-style Christmas Concert in Kinnear tonight from 6:00-8:00pm at the Sunnyside Nazarene Church. Tonight’s concert is a fundraiser for Help for Health Hospice of Riverton; donations are greatly appreciated in lieu of admission.

Next Saturday is Christmas Eve, so if your church or place of worship is holding Christmas Eve, Candlelight, or Christmas Day services, give me a ring or text me at 307-855-5190 or e-mail me and I’ll get them into next Friday’s weekender, right here on County 10!

You can also DIY; post and promote your events and activities on County 10’s event calendar. Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your information…remember, it’s not too early to post those “Save the Date” events for 2023!