St. Margaret’s students raise over $1,800 for Eagles Hope

(Riverton, WY) – St. Margaret’s Catholic School students raised a whopping $1,862.64 during Penny Ninja for Eagles Hope Transitions.

Between Feb. 26 and March 8, students brought in spare change for the schoolwide Penny Ninja game in the spirit of Almsgiving. County 10 has not confirmed the exact number, however, the preschoolers won the game.

To the student’s surprise, each class received a root beer float party for their hard work and participation.

All the grades were gathered after lunch on Monday in the gymnasium to present Eagles Hope Executive Director Michelle Widmayer with a check. Michelle’s two staff members, Shannon and Devin, joined her. Eagles Hope staff with the winning class (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

A young voice on the microphone said, “We would like to present this check for $1,862.64 to Eagles Hope. We worked hard to raise this money for you during Penny Ninja fundraiser. We learned a lot about charity sacrifice and we had a lot of fun. Thank you for everything you and your organization does for the community.”

Way to go! 🎉 High fives were abundant Monday afternoon (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)