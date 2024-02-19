Wyoming town ranks as third hardest working city in America

(Wyoming) – Through the last few years, Wyoming and some of our communities have consistently ranked among the hardest working places in America. Wallet Hub just released a list of the hardest working communities in the U.S. based on several different metrics. Average work-week hours, employment rate, unused vacation time, engaged workers, youth employment and more were all considered as part of this list.

The survey found that our capital city, Cheyenne ranks third across the nation.

Cheyenne ranks only behind Washington D.C. and Irving, Texas. Neighboring cities, Denver, Colorado, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Aurora, Colorado made the top 20.

Cheyenne was the only Wyoming community to make the list, however it is not clear how many communities were studied part of the list.

For Wallet Hub’s full survey, click here.