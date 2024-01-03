WGFD Commission to meet in Cheyenne Jan. 16-17

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan. 16-17 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be held at the Cheyenne Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will be asked to approve the following regulations:

Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons

Chapter 30, Fur Dealers

Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will ask the Commission to approve an increase to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, project applications for the Statewide Mule Deer Initiative Program and the tri-state memorandum of agreement regarding grizzly bear management.

Planned informational presentations from the department include an update on the Auburn Fish Hatchery house, the 2023 Mule Deer Hunter Attitude Survey, chronic wasting disease, the elk feedground draft plan process and the Flaming Gorge fishery.

The full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times.

Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

