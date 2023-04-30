Central Wyoming College’s Rubik’s Cube wiz Renz to compete in Casper

(Riverton, WY) — Central Wyoming College student Zachary Renz is competing in Casper Saturday, June 3 at the World Cube Association. Renz has been solving Rubik’s Cubes since middle school, and continues to solve them faster.

“Zach is an exceptional math and computer science student at Central Wyoming College,” says Mike Bostick, Professor of Mathematics.

“In addition to his studies, he works tirelessly helping students in the tutoring lab with math. Outside of his studies, Zach is passionate about music, writing, drawing, computers and the Rubik’s Cube. Best of luck in the competition, Zach!”

Renz has gone to competitions in the past, and placed 30th in Colorado in 2019.

Renz will be competing in standard 3×3, 2×2 and pyraminx (pyramid cube).