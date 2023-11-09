More

    CBS’ Maggie Gray chats Josh Allen and her Super Bowl pick [LISTEN]

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Wyoming) – CBS Sports Radio morning host Maggie Gray joined the County 10 Sports Podcast and KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ recently to chat all things sports.

    Maggie shared her love of Wyoming, her feelings about Josh Allen as a Buffalo Bills fan herself and who she’s taking to Super Bowl 58.

    Catch the full conversation in the player below or finding the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

    Maggie & Perloff can be heard weekday mornings from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MST on CBS Sports Radio.

