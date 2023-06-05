Calling all dads for the 2023 County 10 Dad Olympics!

(Fremont County, WY) – The County 10 Dad Olympics is June 17th in Porters parking lot, sign up to play and maybe win! Do you have what it takes to win the 2023 County 10 Dad Olympics? Sign up and strut your stuff through 5 obstacles and the fastest time wins the grand prize valued over $500! A new Dewalt Combo Drill Kit and two tickets to see Billy Currington, Saturday August 19th, in Casper with a hotel and gas card. The grand prize could be yours if you run the 5 obstacles the fastest, and don’t worry they are not that hard. Your whole family is invited to a fun day with free lunch, kids carnival, the “Grilled” event and it all comes to an end with the Dad Olympics.

