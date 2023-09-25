Building permit, public works report, other updates on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda begins with an executive session regarding personnel.

The council will also consider a building permit for Pat Collins and hear a report from the public works department.

Advertisement

Mayor Joel Highsmith is slated to offer updates on public works personnel, the state shooting complex, the new Town Hall, and Third Street signage.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored..

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.