Buc-ee’s mania is now closer to Wyoming than ever before

(Johnstown, CO) – Before this week, the nearest Buc-ee’s was over 1,100 miles away from Fremont County. Still, most Wyomingites have probably either heard of, or maybe road-tripped past, the beaver-themed country store / gas station that frankly, is like no other pit stop on Earth.

The chain has become a cultural phenomenon throughout the southeast. We’re talking a department store sized space with every snack you can dream of, including many original Buc-ee’s treats. A fresh brisket station with boisterous chefs. 22 flavors of fudge made in-house. Large bathrooms with attendants tending to them around the clock. Dozens of gas pumps and charging stations. And, a beaver mascot so loveable, your kids will beg you to deal with the massive lines again and again.

The Buc-ee’s craze has made its way west. While it’s not in Wyoming yet, many Cowboy State residents announced their eagerness to visit a brand new Johnston, Colorado location, right off of I-25.

As you might imagine, the store’s official opening last weekend was met with huge lines and lots of Colorado media. Buc-ee’s now operates in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Colorado. Which begs the question… should Wyoming be next!? Doesn’t matter that it’s a Monday afternoon:



The new Buc-ee’s in Johnstown, Colorado is an absolute mad house.



*Worth it for those Beaver Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/pkLpC07pv6 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 18, 2024 Buc-ee's lovers are lined up to be the first inside the new Colorado store: https://t.co/WlOhfliMZM pic.twitter.com/O9wyo32wf0 — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) March 18, 2024 The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is officially open! pic.twitter.com/hTM9zvt7NR Advertisement March 18, 2024