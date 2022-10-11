‘Bra Bridge’ turning heads in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – If you happened to be crossing the Wind River bridge just south of the Riverton city limits on Saturday afternoon, you just may have done a double-take as a small group of women gathered and appeared to be hanging laundry to dry. Actually, it was Soroptimist International of Riverton club members, along with a friend and three ladies from the nearby Set Free Church organization, and it wasn’t a laundry situation but rather an awareness installation. Soroptimist of Riverton serves all of Fremont County and is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October, the annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, in a rather unique way – by hanging bright pink banners, glittery pink tinsel and a variety of bras on the pedestrian guardrail of the bridge – and it’s a sight to behold.

Club member Maralyne Middour of Lander brought the idea before the group last month after seeing a similar awareness installation in Douglas, Wyoming in 2020. Middour says, “Though we are a very small club, we want to make a big impression on our community, reminding everyone to take care of themselves and encourage family, friends and neighbors to do so as well. Early detection is one key to positive outcomes. Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate.” Susan Bronson; Allison, Brandy and Alicia from Set Free Church; Barbara Stapleton, Sherry Oler, Teri Anne Moore, Patti Powell (h/t Soroptimist of Riverton)

The group in Douglas stated that getting permission from the Wyoming Department of Transportation was the first step in adorning both sides of their bridge, so that’s where Soroptimist of Riverton started, with a phone call to the Lander office as they initially wanted to utilize not only the bridge over the Wind River but also the bridge near the Lander Chamber of Commerce over the Popo Agie.

“Mike Hitshew in Lander emailed a Special Event Application to me for completion, and Cody Beers was extremely helpful in providing milepost numbers specific to each bridge as was required to complete the application,” said Middour. ”After returning the application to the Lander office it was forwarded to Joseph Keele at WYDOT District Headquarters in Basin. Traffic Engineer Jack Hoffman was terrific about giving us a status update, realizing we had a very tight window and lacked an ideal amount of lead time in processing the paperwork. Joseph Keele, who noted we have all lost loved ones to cancer, emailed the special permit with plenty of time to spare and we greatly appreciate the help and cooperation.”

Each bra is unique in style, color and size. Most of the more than nine dozen were donated, though some were obtained from local thrift stores in exchange for a nominal donation. Soroptimist of Riverton knows the bras on the bridge are visual reminders that breast cancer impacts a wide variety of individuals, their families, co-workers and community.

Club member Susan Bronson says her goal for next year is to have enough bras to adorn even more bridges in Fremont County. The club plans to set up drop boxes for unwanted bras at locations throughout the county before the end of this month. If you would like to donate bras or host a drop box for bras, please contact Maralyne Middour at (307) 349-4914 or email [email protected]

The Soroptimist of Riverton commitment to spreading the word for Breast Cancer Awareness Month didn’t stop at the bridge. On Monday, club member Mary Flohr set up in Central Wyoming College Main Hall with a variety of items ranging from pink ribbon stickers, pink wristbands, pens, calendars, pins and information on monthly self-exams to promote early detection.

Mary Flohr at Central Wyoming College on 10/9 promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month (h/t Soroptimist of Riverton)

Learn more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and available resources by clicking here.

About Soroptimist:

Soroptimist means ’best for women’ and Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organization for women who work for peace, and in particular to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Soroptimist International of Riverton has been active throughout Fremont County since 1974 and is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that relies on donations and local fundraising endeavors. To learn more about Soroptimist, visit www.soroptimist.org. Learn more about membership and what’s happening in Fremont County by following Soroptimist International of Riverton on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SoroptimistofRiverton.

