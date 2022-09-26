Riverton Soroptimists to offer cash grants to women seeking financial assistance for educational or training expenses

Women in Fremont County who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications should be submitted online here or by simply googling Live Your Dream. For more information, contact Mary Flohr at 307-851-0505, or send an e-mail to [email protected]. The application deadline is November 15.

The Riverton club will provide a $1,000 cash award to a first-place award recipient. With the money made available from April’s “Chocolate Affair,” the club has funds available for additional awards, depending on the number of applicants. The first place recipient will then advance to the Soroptimist Peaks to Plains Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards.

Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare, or any other education-related expense.

SI Riverton has been active throughout the County since 1974 and is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org—an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls. For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org