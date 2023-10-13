Riverton Soroptimists hung purple ribbons downtown, bras on bridges

(Riverton, WY) – Soroptimist International of Riverton members took to the streets on Sept. 30 in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month AND Domestic Violence Awareness Month, both observed in October.

Soroptimist members spent much of the day hanging bras and banners from the bridges in

Hudson and Riverton. The first year for the bridge in Hudson and the second for the bridge in Riverton, SI Riverton has arranged this somewhat startling display to highlight the fight against breast cancer, and to remind women to sign up for their annual mammograms. According to the Susan G Koman organization, every 12 minutes, a woman in the US will lose her life to breast cancer. However, early detection can be the key to a successful outcome.

Earlier that same day, with the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault providing the materials, Soroptimists walked Main Street, wiring the iconic purple ribbons to lamp posts, reinforcing the reminder that everyday women and girls in Fremont County could be experiencing violence in their lives.

Advertisement

Hanging purple ribbons in downtown Riverton (h/t Soroptimist International of Riverton)

It is the goal of the Fremont County Alliance to work for major social changes necessary to

eliminate both personal and societal violence in our lives. Their work includes providing safe space and advocacy, generating alternatives in a supportive, non-judgmental atmosphere, and efforts to eradicate social conditions that contribute to violence against victims and children.

It’s the vision of Soroptimist International of Riverton that Women and Girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.