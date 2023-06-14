Bid accepted, approved resolution, and more came before the Commissioners on June 13

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting yesterday, June 13. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The Board accepted the bid from Tomahawk Fencing and Shoeing in the amount of $187,586 for the Recreation Commission’s Rails to Trails fencing grant-funded project.

Resolution No. 2023-23 “FY 2022-2023 Budget Amendment No. 2” was approved for unanticipated revenues and budget transfers.

Advertisement

The contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Fremont County was approved in the amount of $10,000 for FY 2023-2024 to ensure that the County Health Officer provides additional support in relation to public health preparedness and response.

Ron Cunningham and Josh McNary were re-appointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Recreation Commission representing Lander.