BIA investigating February 25 death on the Wind River Reservation

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is investigating a reported death that occurred on the Wind River Reservation on February 25.

A call was made to the Fremont County Coroner’s Office at 9:19 PM on the date above, which was labeled as an “assault” call in the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office call log report issued on February 27.

The exact location and any further information was redacted in the report.

County 10 reached out to the FBI Denver Field Office, with public affairs officer Vikki Migoya able to share the following:

“FBI special agents from the Lander office were notified Sunday evening of a death on the Wind River Indian Reservation. FBI is assisting Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is the lead agency on this.”

County 10 also submitted for an official Coroner’s Report, which can take weeks for official results, and while the Coroner’s Office was unable to provide immediate comment on the investigation, they were able to confirm they are assisting with the BIA’s investigation.

The BIA does not provide comments or respond to media requests during active investigations, but County 10 will provide updates when possible.

