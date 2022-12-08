Benefit gingerbread house raffle will fund Christmas toys for kids

If you’re looking for something fun and festive for your holiday gift giving, Fremont Local Market might have just what you’re looking for. The market is hosting a benefit raffle for a beautiful gingerbread house. The proceeds from the raffle will be used to purchase toys for the children of Eagle’s Hope.

h/t Fremont Local Market h/t Fremont Local Market

Tickets for the house raffle can be purchased at Fremont Local Market, 524 East Main in Riverton. They cost $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The drawing will be held on December 19.

The gingerbread house was created by Jill Schmidt, owner of Jilly’s Cake Crumbs. Her delicious confections are available at the market along with a wide variety of locally produced foods and products.

Fremont Local Market is open Tuesdays 10-6, Wednesdays 10-5, Thursdays and Fridays 10-6, and Saturdays 11-6.