More

    ‘Meet the Producers’ of Riverton’s Fremont Local Market this Sunday

    Carol Harper
    Carol Harper
    Fremont Local Market will host several local producers at their "Meet the Producers" event this Sunday. (h/t Carol Harper)

    (Riverton, WY) The Fremont Local Market is proud to showcase several of their producers at their “Meet the Producers” event this Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at their location at 524 East Main Street in Riverton.

    Come for “an afternoon of meet and greets, samples, laughs, and stories” with FLM producers including 7HT Brand Foods, Duck n Chaos, Gold Standard Farm, Law of the Homestead, Mapped Out Health, Perfectly Imperfect, Red Roof Meat Company, Rivera Ranch, Riverbank Bathing, Co., Rustic Acres Creations, Table Fellowship, To-A-T Brand, Van Alstine Family Farm, Witts End Foods, Wyoming Bread, and YME Farms.

    For more information, visit the Fremont Local Market Facebook page or call 307-349-0668.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.