‘Meet the Producers’ of Riverton’s Fremont Local Market this Sunday

(Riverton, WY) The Fremont Local Market is proud to showcase several of their producers at their “Meet the Producers” event this Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at their location at 524 East Main Street in Riverton.

Come for “an afternoon of meet and greets, samples, laughs, and stories” with FLM producers including 7HT Brand Foods, Duck n Chaos, Gold Standard Farm, Law of the Homestead, Mapped Out Health, Perfectly Imperfect, Red Roof Meat Company, Rivera Ranch, Riverbank Bathing, Co., Rustic Acres Creations, Table Fellowship, To-A-T Brand, Van Alstine Family Farm, Witts End Foods, Wyoming Bread, and YME Farms.

For more information, visit the Fremont Local Market Facebook page or call 307-349-0668.

