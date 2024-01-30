Have ‘A Taste of Fremont County’ today at Fremont Local Market in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) Fremont Local Market invites you to have “A Taste of Fremont County” during lunchtime today from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Two kinds of sourdough bread will be featured by Marisha Graves of ‘Custom Cakes by Marisha’ and Alma Law of ‘The Law of the Homestead.’ Daniel Stewart of High Country Fungus will also be present with his “Magic Mushroom” product line.

Fremont Local Market had a “Meet the Producers” event during their one-year anniversary celebration on October 1. “A Taste of Fremont” is geared to be a recurring monthly “meet and greet” type of event with the purpose of receiving feedback from consumers and making connections with the featured local producers.

Alma, who is also on the Fremont Local Market board, said that Marisha came up with the idea and said she would like to take her sourdough to the market, and “let anyone come and sample for a day,” he said. “Then she decided that she’d like to do this every month, and have other producers be a part of it.”

Alma welcomes the public to stop by Fremont Local Market during today’s lunch break and spend some time meeting the producers. The three of them will be at a table with their product samples, ready to answer any questions.

Custom Cakes by Marisha is “a small home business here to make special occasion desserts, chocolates, custom cakes. For more information, visit Visit Marisha’s Facebook page.

The Law of the Homestead boasts a “600+-year-old strain of sourdough fed on home-milled wheats/ancient grains baked into artisan loaves. For more information, visit Alma’s Facebook page.

High Country Fungus offers “top quality mushroom extracts and functional beverages for functional lifestyle.” Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Both Alma and Daniel were recently in Las Vegas for the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, where High Mountain Fungus was an exhibitor for the Magic Mushroom product line.

“Come by for a visit; we’ll tell you all about it,” Alma said.

Fremont Local Market is located at 524 East Main Street. For more information about today’s producer event, call 307-349-0668 or visit the Fremont Local Market’s Facebook page.