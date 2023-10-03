A ‘dream seen to its fruition’:  Fremont Local Market celebrates one year anniversary of local foods and products store

(Riverton, WY) This past Sunday was one year to the day since Fremont Local Market first opened its doors, and over twenty of their local producers came out in celebration for a “meet and greet” style open house at their location on Riverton’s Main Street.

Attendees were able to chat with the producers, as well as sample, shop, and buy their local food products. Morgan Doyle of Red Roof Meat Company and Doyle Family Farms introduced the Fremont Local Market LLC Board.

“The store next door has been their dream for about 15-16 years now, and they have finally seen it to fruition,” Morgan said. “…and not just that, but through an entire first year of operation and business.”

Some producers have been with Fremont Local Market since it first opened; more have joined within just the past few months. Daniel Stewart of High Country Fungus has had his products in the store from the beginning.

“I think that increasing accessibility to our local products needs an entity like this,” Stewart said. “Not everyone can hit the Wednesday market. Not everyone can hit the Saturday market. So being open six days a week is great for us producers, extremely great for the consumers…I hope that we can expand it, too, because I think there’ll be access through SNAP and WIC as soon as it becomes available, once they upgrade their system. It really is a great thing.” Fremont Local Market Staff: Donna Byrd, Perriann Witt and Morgan Doyle.

“What we’re doing here…what you’re doing here…is really unique,” said FLM Board President Steve Doyle. “It’s not being done anywhere else in the country. Here, where you have this food freedom, the customer can meet the producer, know each other, and connect. This is fantastic. It’s starting right here, but I believe it will grow throughout the state. and throughout the country. Utah’s coming on board, North Dakota, Maine…”

“It might be a boast, but we’re at the epicenter of this whole local food scene, mainly because we have so many who are so willing to support this,” Steve continued, also mentioning a few of the challenges they had faced throughout the year. “We will be able to get through and have a really nice future here. So thank you, and thank the customers who come and shop here. Our prices aren’t the lowest in town…that’s not what this is about, it’s not about being cheaper. It’s about good quality, and that’s what brings people in.”

Fremont Local Market’s winter hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For information and updates on the producers and their latest products, visit their Facebook page or call 307-349-0668.