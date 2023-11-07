Activate10: Paws for Life Garage Sale this weekend, proceeds to help purchase new water heater

The Paws for Life Garage Sale will be held on Friday, November 10th and Saturday, November 11th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The two-day sale will be held at 801 N. Federal Blvd. in Riverton.

Organizers said, “We have lots of great items available! Lots of Christmas decorations, stocking stuffers, household goods, furniture, home decor and, of course, clothes. Come check it out and help the shelter furbabies. No reasonable offer will be refused.”

All proceeds will go to the Riverton Animal Adoption Center to purchase a new water heater.

