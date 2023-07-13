Bear sighted on Squaw Creek Road in Lander; Game & Fish actively investigating

(Lander, WY) – A young black bear was sighted in the late morning, early afternoon hours of July 13 on Squaw Creek Road in Lander, according to witness accounts posted on social media and confirmed by the Wyoming Game and Fish office in Lander.

“We are actively working with subdivision owners in the area,” Jason Hunter, the Regional Wildlife Supervisor for Game and Fish told County 10, adding that traps have been set during the currently active investigation.

No road or area closures have been issued, and Hunter confirmed that the bear is alone.

County 10 will provide update when/if they become available.