Wyoming Weapons 35th Annual Gun Show set for Memorial Day weekend

Wyoming Weapons Collectors would like to invite you the the 35th Annual Original Memorial Day Weekend Gun Show! The gun show is happening May 25th & 26th at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

With over 200 tables and around 90 vendors from several different states, this show is one of the largest and most attended in the state. Proceeds from the show are used for expenses and as donations, within the state, to organizations or individuals involved in shooting promotion and education (ex. 4-H shooting sports, Youth Hunter Education, etc.)

Public Show Hours

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission: $6, children 12 & under free when accompanied by an adult.

Exhibitor’s Hours

Set-up: Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. WWC Members & Dealers Hospitality & Buffet

Exhibitors must abide by all Federal and State Gun Laws and Local Show Rules (For emergencies or last minute cancellations call (307) 760-0209 and leave a message).

Trade Tables:

$50.00 – Members

$65.00 – Non-Members

No tables reserved without deposit.

The Wyoming Weapons Collectors is a not for profit gun collecting organization that was established in 1988, by several couples who saw the need for such a club in Wyoming. It is an NRA (National Rifle Association) affiliated club that promotes the second amendment and gun collecting and shooting as a family activity. The club has been running the gun show in Riverton, Wyoming for 35 years.

If you are interested in becoming a club member download the application here, fill it out and mail it and the amount due to the address listed. Benefits of membership include: a membership card, a club newsletter, quarterly, a discount on show tables, free admission to the gun show and BBQ, and a club name badge. Membership fees are: $12.00 for 1 year or $30.00 for 3 years for renewals.

