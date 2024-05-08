More

    ONE DAY LEFT to register for Pioneer Days Royalty

    Sponsored Ad
    Sponsored Ad
    Photo credit: Riverton Ranger / WyoToday Media

    Lander Pioneer Days Royalty Contest Seeks Queens & Princesses

    The Pioneer Days Parade Committee is calling all young women ages 7-23 to help kick
    off Lander’s Pioneer Days! The Lander Pioneer Days Royalty Contest is searching for its
    next Queen, Jr. Queen, and Princess to represent our western heritage at the July 3rd
    and 4th 130th Pioneer Days Rodeo and the July 4th Pioneer Days Parade.

    Pioneer Days Royalty Contest: Thursday, May 16th, 6:00 PM (Applications due
    May 9.)
    Location: Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association (LOTRA) Indoor Arena

    This year’s winners receive amazing awards and prizes!

    • All winners: Gas Cards, Free 6-month LOTRA Barn Membership, Matching Outfits & More!
    • Queen: $1500 Central Wyoming College Scholarship, and more!

    Little Prince & Princess Contest
    The Lander Valley Cattlewomen will also hold their Little Prince & Princess Contest for
    children ages 4-6 at 6:00 PM. Winners will participate in the July 4th Parade!

    Apply Now!

    • Download applications at LOTRA.org or pick them up at the Lander Chamber of Commerce.
    • Applications due by May 9th.
    • Late applications (with prior notice): May 16th by 5:30 PM at LOTRA (contact Nick Comes)

    For More Information:

    • Lander Pioneer Days Royalty Contest:
      • Maggie Appleby: 307-349-5666
      • Nick Comes: 307-349-6450
    • Little Prince & Princess Contest:
      • Martha Hellyer: 307-330-8280

    Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to celebrate Fremont County’s heritage and win
    amazing prizes!

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.