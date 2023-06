Editor’s Note: Update from his mom, Becky Bappe, this was a preliminary placement race. “Today (6/19) he ran in semi-finals and was first in his heat. Tomorrow morning he runs in finals.”

(Berlin, Germany) – Fremont County currently has an athlete competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

The results were released from day 1 (June 18) of the competitions, and our local athlete Luke Bappe finished 6th in the 200m.

Bappe will run the 200M, 400M, and the 4×100 relay.