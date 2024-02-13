Riverton Jackalope Jump is coming up on March 16

The RIVERTON Jackalope Jump fundraiser will be held on SATURDAY, March 16!

Join this FUN event happening at the CITY HALL.

Registration will begin at 10:00 AM, with the Jump starting at 11:00 AM.

Register at www.SOWY.org

RIVERTON, WY – SATURDAY, MARCH 16

SPECIAL OLYMPICS WYOMING – RIVERTON invites you to come out and support your community by attending the RIVERTON Jackalope Jump; your involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support!

Will you #MAKEASPLASH at the RIVERTON Jackalope Jump?!

The Jackalope Jump challenges brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around our beautiful state to “Make a Splash”. It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations, schools, and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. All funds raised go to support programming and events for local athletes.

The concept is simple: participants raise $100 and will take an invigorating dip into freezing water! The Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really must experience for yourself. Grab some friends, plan fun costumes if so inclined, get pumped, and register today at www.sowy.org!

All Jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 per person will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt. Participants who raise $750 per person will also get a cool pair of John’s Crazy Jackalope Jump socks. Those individuals raising $1000 earn a duffle bag as well and the $1500 level will get an additional $100 Visa Gift Card. All fundraising levels are per person. Team fundraising cannot be combined to be eligible for an incentive.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump incentive at $50 minimum per person. Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

Online registration is free and strongly encouraged for all participants.

Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group, and most funds raised are given out with a chance to earn some cool extras!

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition, and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

Visit us at: www.SOWY.org

Facebook: facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming

Instagram: https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy

The Lander Jackalope Jump has been scheduled for March 23. Click here for more details.