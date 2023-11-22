Aspen Park in Riverton now open

(Riverton, WY) – Aspen Park has undergone a makeover in the past month and is now ready for the kiddos.

County 10 reported on October 24 that the public playground was having its equipment replaced, but it would be similar to the previous structure.

“We plan to add a swing set in the future, but it is open to the public now,” said Public Works Director Brian Eggleston.

The Fremont County School District 25 Recreation Board contributed almost $13,000 to the $21,000 project. The rest of the money came from the city’s general fund and in the form of in-kind labor and equipment from the operations division. h/t Brian Eggleston h/t Brian Eggleston h/t Brian Eggleston h/t Brian Eggleston h/t Brian Eggleston