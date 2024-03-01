Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Richardson, Ramage, Hanway II

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Andrea (Angie) May Richardson – Angie Richardson passed away peacefully on February 25, 2024, having had, as she stated in the days before she passed, “a good life with many blessings.” A memorial service will be held March 9th at 10:00 am at the Riverton United Methodist Church. To view full obituary, click here.

Margaret J. Ramage, 88, a lifelong Lysite, Wyoming resident passed away, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyoming. A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Burial will follow at the Lakeview Cemetery in Shoshoni, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

A memorial service for Leo Wesley Hanway II, age 57, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Arapahoe School. A Vigil with a rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Fireman’s Last Bell delivered by the Fremont County Fire District, Battalion #1. To view full obituary, click here.